Hundreds of free flu shots offered Saturday morning in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - If you haven't gotten a flu shot this year yet, you may want to get one Saturday, when the vaccinations are being offered at no charge by the Department of Health in Clay County.

The first 250 people to arrive at the community outreach event at the Department of Health office in Clay County will be able to get the free flu vaccinations on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The office is located at Bear Run Clinic, 3229 Bear Run Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32068.

Heath officials said flu shots not only protect the elderly but can significantly reduce a child's risk of dying from influenza.

The flu vaccine is offered in many other convenient locations, including doctors' offices, clinics, retail stores, pharmacies, health centers and by many employers and schools.

Visit the department’s flu shot locater page to search for a flu vaccine location near you.

For further information regarding influenza surveillance information, messaging and guidance, click here.



