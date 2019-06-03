Investigation in Orange Park leads to seizure of $21K worth of pot

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An investigation in Orange Park led to the seizure of about 7 pounds of marijuana, the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $21,000, deputies said.

"This isn’t marijuana being used for medicinal purposes, distributed by a licensed professional," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "This is product illegally shipped and packaged to be sold on the street -- at the hands of criminals."

The investigation was conducted by the Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Street Crimes Unit in partnership with the United States Postal Inspection Service.

