Investigators: 3 arrested after drugs smuggled into Clay County jail

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Three people, including two inmates, were arrested on felony charges after drugs were brought into the Clay County jail, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said that detention deputies learned earlier this month that drugs had possibly been smuggled inside the jail.

An investigation and search resulted in the discovery of the illegal narcotics, deputies said.

After investigators determined how the drugs were brought in, the Sheriff's Office said, two current inmates and a citizen were arrested.

Their names were not released.

"Great job to our detention deputies and detectives for giving due diligence to information obtained," the Facebook post said. "Your hard work is not taken for granted."

