Investigators: Cellphone video shows Middleburg man molesting teenage girl

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Middleburg man is being held without bond in the Clay County jail after investigators said he was caught on cellphone video molesting a minor.

Wesley Alan Sweat, 26, is facing multiple felony sex charges, including capital sexual battery and child molestation.

According to investigators, the victim is a young teenager.

Detectives said a woman who knows Sweat was looking through her cellphone when she found a picture and video of Sweat molesting the girl.

Sweat was arrested Dec. 29.

