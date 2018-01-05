Investigators: Cellphone video shows Middleburg man molesting teenage girl

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Middleburg man is being held without bond in the Clay County jail after investigators said he was caught on cellphone video molesting a minor.
Wesley Alan Sweat, 26, is facing multiple felony sex charges, including capital sexual battery and child molestation.
According to investigators, the victim is a young teenager.
Detectives said a woman who knows Sweat was looking through her cellphone when she found a picture and video of Sweat molesting the girl.
Sweat was arrested Dec. 29.
