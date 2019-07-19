Man accused of breaking into home of ex-girlfriend, attacking her

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is accused of breaking into the house of his ex-girlfriend and attacking her in June, investigators said.

Joshua Anderson, 36, was arrested on charges that included burglary and sexual battery.

According to an arrest warrant, the attack happened just a few days after she broke off the relationship, which she told deputies had become abusive. Investigators said they found bruising on her neck and bite marks on her body.

Anderson was booked into the Clay County jail, where he remained as of Friday afternoon on $610,000 bond, online jail records show.

