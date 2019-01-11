Jacksonville man had sex with underage girl, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with having sex with an underage girl, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest report shows Kevin Whitten, of Jacksonville, was arrested on Thursday and charged with capital sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age. According to investigators, the girl, now 15, reported she was sexually assaulted in Clay County.

Whitten was arrested at his home on Aline Road in Jacksonville and taken to the Clay County Jail. He was ordered held on no bond.

