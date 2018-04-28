Jacksonville teen charged in string of Fleming Island auto burglaries

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A Jacksonville teen was arrested Thursday in connection with a string of car burglaries in Fleming Island after authorities said he was found asleep at a park surrounded by stolen property.

Darren Asa Shaw, 18, was booked into the Clay County jail on seven counts of burglary to a conveyance, according to his arrest report. He also was for misdemeanor possession of alcohol.

Deputies answering a suspicious person call at a park near Stone Creek Drive and Island Forest Drive about 7:30 a.m. Thursday found Shaw fast asleep, the report said. Lying nearby were several items, including a bicycle, two skateboards, multiple backpacks.

Inside one of the backpacks, deputies found two bottles of wine. Knowing several vehicles in the area had been broken into recently, investigators questioned Shaw about where the property had come from. Afterward, he was taken into custody.

Jason Swanson said he woke up early Thursday morning to find someone had rifled through is truck. His neighbor found his wallet, driver's license and credit cards outside a gas station nearby.

"A neighbor called me and said, 'Your license is up at the Kangaroo.' ... I ran outside to my truck and it was ransacked," Swanson said.

Swanson said $40 cash, a cup of change, a drill and a chainsaw were missing. The whole ordeal left him feeling violated.

Fortunately, Swanson said he'll be getting his property back.

Jail logs show Shaw remains in custody in lieu of $71,000 bail.

