Judge sentences 75-year-old bank robber to time served

Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Noel Johnson; FHP-provided photo of his arrest Monday on I-10.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The 75-year-old man arrested minutes after holding up an Orange Park bank in July walked out of the Clay County jail Monday.

A judge on Monday sentenced Noel Arthur Johnson to one year in jail, but suspended all but 92 days -- the amount of time he had been detained since his arrest.

Johnson will remain under house arrest for the year, followed by two years of probation. He also must undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Johnson pleaded guilty last month to robbery without a firearm. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Johnson made off with $1,760 from the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard.

Investigators said the robber walked into the bank, handed the teller a note that implied he had a weapon and walked out with the cash.

Johnson was arrested by troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol on Interstate 10 within 30 minutes of the robbery. He was carrying money that had a GPS monitor, troopers said.

Records show Johnson appeared to be struggling financially. In 2016, Johnson was sued by a credit card company that ordered him to pay $4,600. Johnson filed for bankruptcy in May 2017.

A month after filing for bankruptcy, his wife died.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.