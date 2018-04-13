Keystone Heights father says driver let stranger on son's school bus

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A Keystone Heights father is upset after he said his son’s bus driver let a stranger onto the school bus.

Ryan Merring told News4Jax on Thursday that the bus driver put students' safety in jeopardy.

Two weeks ago, Merring said, his son, who attends Keystone Heights Elementary School, told him the bus driver let a random man onto the bus after the man saw one of the students make an obscene gesture toward him.

“This guy could have been on his way home, just got fired from his job and having a bad day, who knows?" Merring said. "(It's) scary.”

According to Merring, the man followed the school bus in his car to the end of Yale Street, where the bus driver then pulled over, and let the man come onto the bus and yell at the child.

Merring said he notified the Clay County School District about the incident, but hasn't gotten any answers.

"With everything that's going on these days, I contacted the school and gave them a week's time," the father said. "I got nothing."

The school district told News4Jax on Thursday that it's looking into the situation. The district also said it's not 100 percent sure all of the school buses have cameras inside them, but it's looking into that as well.

Merring said his main concern is his son's safety.

"With everything going on lately, it saddens me that we're inviting anything on the bus," he said. "Plus, little kids, they've got nowhere to run. Where are they going to go?"

He said he hopes his son gets off the school bus safely each day, but added that the same bus driver is still operating his son's bus.

