Law enforcement agencies honor lives lost in the line of duty

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will hold a special ceremony Wednesday morning to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice protecting and serving their community.

The ceremony will honor nine members of the department who have died in the line of duty, including Deputy Ben Zirbel who was killed last year. He was thrown off his motorcycle when a truck pulling a trailer pulled into his path on Blanding Boulevard.

Agencies from all across the county are expected to attend the ceremony in Green Cove Springs. It will include a flyover and a guest speaker.

“Those nine people who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty are especially touching to us because of the way they were connected through the Clay County Sheriff’s Office,” said Deputy Chris Padgett with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Next week, there will be a national memorial service in Washington, D.C. where Zirbel’s name will be added to the National Police Memorial Wall.

After hosting several fundraisers, his motorcycle unit, the honor guard and other members of the department will travel to the ceremony in D.C. thanks to the money raised by the community.

“We were talking yesterday about how we have such a unique county because the support, the love and the outpouring of people to show that support and love is absolutely amazing,” Padgett explained. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Wednesday’s Police Memorial Ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Spring Park in Green Cove Springs.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the Fernandina Beach Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol will also have a special ceremony Wednesday to recognize those who have died in the line of duty. The service will start at 10 a.m. at the Nassau County Law Enforcement Memorial Plaza Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, 77151 Citizens Circle, Yulee.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.