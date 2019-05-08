Clay County company salvages Miami Air Boeing 737

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - It was a strange sight Wednesday watching a salvaged passenger jet float down the St. Johns River aboard barge, but perhaps not the oddest.

The same Green Cove Springs marine company, called Mobro Marine, also made history after towing a NASA Space shuttle external tank from Kennedy Space Center up the intercoastal waterway and south on the St. Johns River to its current location at Reynolds Park.

The 154-foot-long gas tank was on display for years at Kennedy's visitor complex when it was brought north for the Wings of Dreams Aviation Museum at the Keystone Heights Airport in Starke.

While the booster never made it beyond Reynolds Park, flash forward seven years, the industrial park is now hosting the salvaged Miami Air International Boeing 737.

Google Maps:Gaven Crochet Space shuttle's orange external fuel tank delivered by Mobro barge located at Reynolds Park, Green Cove Springs.

While the jet is shorter than the external fuel tank, hoisting the plane onto the barge was difficult and risky for Mobro salvage crews. Mobro consulted Boeing engineers for rigging the the salvage according to vice president, Steve Cumella.

Slings attached near bulkheads are sturdy points which kept the plane intact during the hoist onto the barge.

In addition to supplying heavy equipment to repair the Fuller Warren Bridge, Mobro has towed houses, fighter jets and even a NASA astronaut transport vehicle across the St. Johns.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.