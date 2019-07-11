Clay County

MAA offers free cheer camp for girls ages 3-14

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Tim Callahan Inspiration Foundation is hosting a free cheer camp for girls ages 3 to 14 this summer. 

The camp will be held on July 20 from 10:00 to 12:00 at the Middleburg Athletic Association. 

The camp will feature elite cheerleaders as counselors.

To register for the camp, click on the "send message" button on the Tim Callahan Inspiration Foundation Facebook page and enter the child's name and age or email it here

For more information, email Tim Callahan Inspiration Foundation

