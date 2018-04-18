Man, 23, accused of pistol-whipping aunt's boyfriend, stealing car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 23-year-old Alabama man is facing charges in Clay County after deputies said he pistol-whipped his aunt's boyfriend and stole his car and cellphone.

Terrance Tyrone Packer, 23, has been charged with one count of armed carjacking. His bond is set at $250,000.

According to an arrest warrant, Packer, who was visiting from Alabama, attacked his aunt's boyfriend April 2, took off in his car and was later caught in Gainesville “covered in blood.”

The victim told deputies that Packer wanted a pack of cigarettes, so he drove the 23-year-old to a nearby store to get them. When they got home, Packer said he'd left his cellphone in the car, and the two men went back outside to get it, deputies said.

According to the arrest warrant, that's when Packer pulled some type of gun on his aunt's boyfriend and pistol-whipped him in the head. What kind of gun was used has been blacked out in the report.

The victim told investigators that Packer hit him 10 to 20 times in the head with the weapon, which left him with deep cuts on top of his head.

According to investigators, after he beat the victim, Packer took the man's keys and a cellphone and tried to drive away in the victim’s car.

Deputies said the victim ran inside, grabbed his own gun and fired three shots at Parker as he tried to drive off, sending the car into a ditch.

Despite front end damage to the vehicle, Packer was able to drive off, and Gainesville police later found him and the stolen car on the side of the road, deputies said.

The officers reported that Packer was covered in blood and that there was blood inside the car. It’s unclear if the blood was Packer's or the victims. Investigators said Packer was not struck by the victim's gunfire.

Hours after Packer was found in Gainesville, he was booked into the Alachua County jail on a charge of grand theft.

Packer was handed over to Clay County authorities Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for armed carjacking

