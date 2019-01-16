Man accused in attempted abduction pleads not guilty

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old at gunpoint in April pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted armed kidnapping during an arraignment Wednesday in Clay County court.

John Keen, 36, is being held in the Clay County jail on $500,000 bond.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a DNA match to a bottle found at the scene of the attempted kidnapping, which happened April 27 in the Eagle Harbor development in Fleming Island, led to Keen's arrest eight months later.

Pretrial is set for February.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.