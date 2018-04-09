Man arrested after fight at Fleming Island restaurant

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A man who allegedly pulled out a knife during an altercation at a Fleming Island restaurant was arrested and taken to jail, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Island Life Grill on Plantation Center Drive Sunday afternoon in reference to a disturbance involving a man armed with a knife who was threatening customers at the restaurant's bar.

When deputies arrived, they found Ryan Andrew Mikel, 33, of Middleburg bleeding heavily from his face.

A man told deputies Mikel took out a knife and attacked him. During a hand-to-hand fight, the man was able to knock the knife out of Mikel's hands and strike Mikel in the face numerous times, according to the arrest report.

The man was not injured but told deputies he feared for his life when Mikel took out the knife.

Deputies also spoke to a witness who saw the fight, however, they never found the knife Mikel was said to be holding.

