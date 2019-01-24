FHP: Man charged with DUI manslaughter impaired by medication

Jason Osborne, 46, impaired by Alprazolam, when he crashed into pickup killing Timothy Meek, according to FHP

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - Jason Osborne, 46, was impaired by the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck on State Road 21 driven by Timothy Meek, who died from his injuries, according to an arrest warrant.

Osborne was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter in the deadly crash that happened in Keystone Heights in November of 2017.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that Osborne was driving erratically on SR-.21 right before the crash.

Osborne only had Alprazolam in his blood, at levels significant enough to affect his normal faculties and impair his ability to operate a vehicle, according to the report.

He's being held on $75,000 bond in the Clay County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.