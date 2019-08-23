Man charged with sexual battery on child

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County investigators have charged a man with capital sexual battery after they alleged he forced a child under the age of 12 to perform a sex act on him.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, Christopher Richard White, 31, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at the Clay County Sheriff's Office substation in Orange Park following a voluntary interview with detectives. Prior to the interview, deputies showed up at his job and asked if he would cooperate with their investigation.

The arrest report stated that on Sunday, a person found the child in a closet, wearing only underwear, and White was seen sitting on a couch in the living room.

Much of what the witness and child told detectives was redacted from the report, but authorities were notified at the time and after deputies made first contact with White, he was Baker Acted by patrol deputies.

On Thursday morning, a child protection investigator spoke with the victim and she reaffirmed everything she told deputies.

Investigators noted in the report that based on graphic details explained by both the victim and another person, whose name is redacted from the report, there was enough evidence to file charges against White.

The report does not specify White's relationship to the victim.

White is currently being held without bond in the Clay County jail until he goes before a judge Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.