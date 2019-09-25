Man gets 2 years in prison after attempted kidnapping in Eagle Harbor

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was arrested and accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint has been sentenced to two years in prison, according to court records.

John Keen Jr., of St. Augustine, was arrested in April 2018 and accused of trying to kidnap the teen while she was jogging in Eagle Harbor.

Records show Keen pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. He was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Investigators said key evidence in the case was Keen's DNA, which was found on a bottle at the scene. Keen fled the scene when a FedEx driver stopped to help the teen.

