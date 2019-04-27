Man indicted in child sex case enters guilty plea

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man who was indicted in a child sex case pleaded guilty to a charge of trying to entice a minor to have sex, according to court records.

Erold Martin Panopio was arrested in November in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the arrest came during an investigation that included sex offenses on two minor children.

The Sheriff's Office said Panopio traveled to meet with additional children for illegal activities.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clay County Sheriff's Office makes child sex arrest

