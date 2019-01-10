Man rescued from waist-deep mud in Clay County woods

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A man who was lost in the woods for hours and became stuck in mud was rescued Wednesday night by Clay County deputies and firefighters.

Wade Wilson and his brother had been in the woods, and Wilson got stuck in mud and drifted off.

Wilson's brother called 911 for help and firefighters and deputies responded to the heavily wooded area off County Road 214 in Keystone Heights.

After walking in waist deep water, rescuers were able to safely find Wilson, who was in distress, and pulled him out of the mud using a rescue Sked device.

Wilson was not injured.



