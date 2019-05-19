Man seriously hurt after head-on collision on State Road 100

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Bryan Burnett is in critical condition after hitting an SUV head-on, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said he drove his Toyota over the center line and hit another car driven by 74-year-old James Johnson on State Road 100 in Clay County. Burnett's vehicle flipped over and landed on its roof.

Both men were taken to Shands Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment.

At last check, Burnett was in critical condition. Johnson's injuries were considered minor, according to the FHP.

