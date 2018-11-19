Man seriously injured in Clay County hit-and-run

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man from Green Cove Springs is in the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say he was hit by a car.

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to State Road 21 at Witch Hazel Road around 3 a.m. Monday where the crash occurred. They said the man was walking northbound when a car suddenly hit him.

Immediately after the crash, the driver fled from the scene.

Troopers reported finding evidence near the scene of the crash that may belong to a blue-colored pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado or a GMC Sierra.



