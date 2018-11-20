Father says 24-year-old son 'fighting for his life' after hit-and-run crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Green Cove Springs man is struggling to survive after he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning, his father said.

As of Tuesday, Brandon Bachelor was in critical condition and on life support at Orange Park Medical Center, his father, Wayne Segers, told News4Jax.

He said his family wants two things: for the 24-year-old to survive and justice.

"He’s fighting for his life and he’s got a long road -- never be the same again," Segers said. "And whoever hit him left him on the side of the road to die."

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Bachelor was hit by a blue-colored vehicle just before 3 a.m. Monday on northbound State Road 21 at Witch Hazel Road in Middleburg.

"He has no more of his own blood inside his body. They put 60 units of blood in him," Segers said. "He’s just fighting now. He’s on life support."

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado or a GMC Sierra pickup truck, took off immediately after the crash.

"If y’all know anyone who drives a blue truck that has front-end damage, please report it to the state (Highway) Patrol," Seger said. "And there’s going to be a lot of bills coming out of this, so he’s going to need all the help he can get."

Seger said he and his family believe that, if the driver had just stopped to check on Bachelor, he would likely have been in a lot better condition, and would not be on life support.

Troopers continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP (347).

