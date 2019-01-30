Man shot in Clay County, suspect in custody, deputies say

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A suspected shooter is in custody after a man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man, who was not identified, was shot multiple times near Breckenridge Boulevard. He was hospitalized for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspected shooter was apprehended nearby at Four Silo Park on County Road 220. The suspect was not immediately named.

News4Jax is working to gather more information.

