Man suspected in string of Clay County business burglaries arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old Lake City man was arrested and suspected in a string of Clay County business burglaries that occurred in September 2016, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

Christopher Randall Dickey was taken into custody in Putnam County and transferred to Clay County where he's charged with burglary and theft.

The Clay County Sheiff's Office said in 2016, Dickey burglarized a store called Vintage Market at a Middleburg strip mall on Blanding Boulevard. It has since been replaced by a furniture store.

A man who asked to be referred to as Umar owns a business in the strip mall. He recalled the night of the burglary.

"The doors were broken," Umar said. "They were here mainly for money."

Christopher Dickey was the only named listed on the 15 page arrest warrant. Other names appeared to be redacted from the report.

"We saw three people walking from south to north in the parking lot," Umar said.

James Wooley, the owner of a computer store in the strip mall, said his store was also burglarized the same night.

"All they took was the donation money for the intellectually handicapped that I do for the Knights of Columbus, and a tip jar that I had," Wooley said.

Dickey's bond was set at $70,000. The case is still under investigation, which means more charges could be added.

