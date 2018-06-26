Clay SO: Man urinates in front of deputy outside Middleburg Walgreens

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - An Orange Park man was arrested for indecent exposure after he urinated in front of a deputy in the parking lot of a Middleburg Walgreens, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a Clay County deputy was sent to the Walgreens at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and County Road 218. The deputy arrived to find Stephen James Newman, 62, lying under a tree in the parking lot.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Newman was sleeping and smelled like alcohol. The deputy found an 18 pack of beer by the man and several empty cans in a nearby storm drain.

After several attempts to wake Newman, the Sheriff's Office said Newman lied on his back and began urinating into the air as people walked in and out of the Walgreens.

Newman was handcuffed and taken to Orange Park Medical Center for treatment due to his level of intoxication. After treatment, he was taken to jail and held on a $2,500 bond.

