Manhunt for suspect in sexual battery of a child

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The search is on for a man wanted by the Clay County Sheriff's Office in connection with some serious crimes involving children.

Michael Chope, 55, was last seen in the area of the Duval-Clay county line. He's described as being 6-foot-five and weighing around 220 pounds. Deputies have located the only car he's known to use and said they are unsure how he traveled away. They describe him as a recluse who doesn't spend time with many people.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"We are actively seeking the location of Michael Glenn Chope who is wanted on multiple charges concerning sexual battery of a child and possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child.

"We need the community’s help, as we believe someone knows of Mr. Chope’s current location.

"He was last seen in the Orange Park/Jacksonville area but has possibly fled our county in an unknown manner.

"If you know of Mr. Chope’s whereabouts Detectives Ellis and Spearman ask that you please contact our Communications Section immediately at (904) 264-6512 or dial/text 911.

"You can also contact First Coast Crime Stoppers, 1-866-845-TIPS.”

