Men sentenced to year in jail after teen's overdose death

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Two men who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the overdose death of an 18-year-old woman were sentenced Monday to a year in the Clay County jail, according to court records.

Tyler Hamilton, 26, and Christopher Williams, 32, were charged with manslaughter in the death of Ariell Jade Brundige, Hamilton's girlfriend. Deputies said the men bought the drugs that killed Brundige and Hamilton was present when she died.

According to investigators, the 18-year-old overdosed on heroin that had been laced with fentanyl. Trumaine "Lucky" Muller, 32, was indicted May 15, 2017, on a first-degree murder charge in the case, but he was ultimately convicted of felony drug distribution and possession charges instead.

Muller faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 6.

Booking photo of Trumaine Muller

