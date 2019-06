CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Having a ruff day? Puppy Yoga may help!

Safe Animal Shelter in Middleburg is holding a "Puppy Yoga" class on Saturday.

The event is said to relieve stress and improve your mood.

A spot costs $30 and will go towards the shelter.

Bring your own yoga mat and they will supply the puppy!

Email Sherry@SafeAnimalShelter to RSVP. Phone: (904) 375-9122

2913 County Road 220

Middleburg, FL 32068

