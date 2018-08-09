Middleburg man accused of sex with teen surrenders to deputies

An investigation that began when a 15-year-old Fernandina Beach girl admitted to having sex several times with a Middleburg man landed that 44-year-old in the Clay County Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit for Lance Jerge, the girl said she told him her age when they first met at the Orange Park Mall. Investigators said the girl first told them she was hanging out with Jerge, then admitted she had sex with him in Clay County.

A judge signed an arrest warrant and Jerge turned himself in at the Clay County Jail in Green Cove Springs Wednesday evening on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was ordered held on $23,000 bond.

