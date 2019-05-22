Middleburg man jailed on child sex charge

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Middleburg man was arrested Tuesday on a child sex charge, according to online jail records.
Richard Allan Griffin, 58, was in the Clay County jail on $50,000 bond as of Wednesday, jail records show.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said its Internet Crimes Against Children Team, assisted by its Cyber Unit, executed a search warrant off Rose Ridge Court in Middleburg and Griffin was arrested.
Deputies said the search warrant yielded evidence in a child sexual abuse investigation.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement sex offender registry, Griffin is a registered sex predator. The site lists three sex crimes against children in the 1990s.
News4Jax is working to obtain Griffin's arrest report.
|
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.