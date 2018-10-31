Middleburg man wins $4 million lottery jackpot

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A Middleburg man claimed the $4 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held Oct. 6, Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Michael Bryce, 66, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,581,598,67.

He bought his lucky Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket from the Publix on Blanding Boulevard, just north of County Road 218, in Middleburg. The supermarket will get a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

A “winning ticket sold here” sign posted at the customer service register inside the Publix could be seen Wednesday as shoppers showed up to try their luck.

"I'm glad someone local bought here and won," said shopper Daniel Torrez. "It's about time."

There's no word yet on exactly how Bryce will spend his winnings. When News4Jax went to his home Wednesday, no one answered. But shoppers at Middleburg Publix wished the winner well.

"I'd say, 'Congratulations. You did good,' (and) 'Loan me a million,'" Torrez said, laughing.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, with an estimated jackpot of $5.5 million.

