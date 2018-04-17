Middleburg teacher killed in crash in St. Johns County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Middleburg High School is mourning the loss of teacher who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Family members say Melanie Blodgett, 38, and her husband, Les Blodgett, 39, were on their way back to Orange Park from Disney World when they got into a wreck about 9 p.m. Saturday in St. Johns County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, an 18-year-old driver tried to turn left from State Road 16 onto International Golf Parkway into the path of the Blodgetts' car.

Melanie, who worked as Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten teacher in Clay County, did not survive. Les was taken to a hospital where he is recovering from serious injuries. He is on the Middleburg High School custodial staff.

Middleburg High School has counselors on campus to help students and staff. The family has created a GoFundMe account to help cover her funeral costs.

