Middleburg woman accused of running red light, hitting deputy's cruiser

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A woman from Middleburg was charged Sunday with running a red light and crashing into a deputy's cruiser, reported the Florida Highway Patrol

The crash took place at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and State Road 23.

The deputy involved in the crash was turning left from Blanding Boulevard near the First Coast Expressway in Middleburg. Troopers say that's when Linda Padgett, 38, ran through a red light and crashed into the deputy's cruiser.

No one was injured in the crash.

Padgett was also charged with driving with a suspended license. They say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

