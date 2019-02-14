1 killed in overnight Middleburg mobile home fire

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - One person was found dead in mobile home that caught on fire in Middleburg, according to Clay County Fire Resce.

Neighbors called 911 around 2:40 a.m. about flames engulfing the moble home on Candlewood Court. Over 20 firefighters from Clay County Fire Rescue arrived seven minutes later as the fire tore through the home.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is responding and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No firefighters were injured.

This is a rural area with several crews on the scene. The sheriff's office is asking drivers to be patient when passing through.





