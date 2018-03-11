3 minors arrested for breaking into Middleburg concession stand

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Three minors are facing criminal charges after a baseball park concession stand heist was caught on camera and shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

The burglary happened Thursday afternoon at the Middleburg Association of Athletics ballfields on County Road 218.

The athletic organization that manages the ballfields told News4Jax that three young people were arrested shortly after the surveillance video was posted of them breaking into the concession stands and stealing things.

The video shows two of the young people running back and forth in the concession stand and stealing items from the soda machine, along with a variety of other items, before dumping them inside a container.

WATCH: Surveillance footage of MAA concession stand burglary

The athletic association said about 90 percent of what was stolen has been returned and added that none of the three suspects are affiliated with them in any way.

People who live near the ballfields said they couldn’t believe someone would break into the concession stand.

“It’s cheap (that) somebody would do that to kids -- break into a kids place (and) steal their stuff,” Middleburg resident Earl Tollison said. “About as sorry as you can get.”

The identities of the burglars have not been released, but the athletic association confirmed that all three are minors.

“They’re just youngsters -- stupid, bored,” April, a Middleburg resident who only gave her first name, said.

