Child porn charges added to man accused of trafficking meth

Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photo of John Strickland after his arrest on drug charges.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A Middleburg man already facing drug charges after he was arrested a week ago is now facing child pornography charges.

When John Strickland, 42, was arrested at his home last Friday on charges of possession and trafficking in meth, Clay County deputies said they seized over 3 pounds of meth oil. He was still in jail on that charge when prosecutors added 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the arrest report, at least one of the children shown in a confiscated video appeared to be under the age of 5.

A relative whom we’re not identifying says she’s confident Strickland will be convicted and put away for a very long time.

Neighbors and law enforcement said Strickland was storing his narcotics in a tent, which happens to be right across the street from Coppergate Elementary School.

Neighbors told News4Jax they believe that Strickland’s drug activity is the reason why they saw an uptick in suspicious vehicle traffic at all hours during the night.

We spoke to a relative who asked not be identified, but is not defending Strickland.

“It’s terrible. I’m ashamed of it and embarrassed about it, but it happens every day to people. I’m just so glad we have a sheriff that’s doing something about it," the relative said.

Strickland remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

