FHP: Man struck, killed by car in Middleburg crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A man was struck and killed Tuesday morning in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers have set up roadblocks in the area of Blanding Boulevard at Palmetto Street where the accident took place.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid the area. All northbound traffic from Middleburg will need to use County Road 218 east, to Henley Road through Lake Asbury until lanes reopen.

