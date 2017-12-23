Clay County man jailed in restaurant cleaver attack

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A workplace dispute between two Chinese restaurant employees led a Northeast Florida man to attack his co-worker with a meat cleaver Thursday, according to his arrest report.

Mingfu Wu, 58, of Middleburg, was booked into the Clay County jail on felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

The victim was hospitalized at UF Health Jacksonville with life-threatening injuries, including a dozen wounds to the head and left arm. He remains in critical, but stable condition.

Wu was taken into custody about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart across the street from the restaurant where authorities said the attack unfolded.

The victim was rinsing dishes at China Cafe on Branan Field Road in Middleburg about 11:30 a.m. when Wu walked up and grabbed the faucet, according to the report.

Told to wait his turn, Wu snapped and asked if the victim wanted to fight. According to the report, an an ensuing argument escalated when Wu attacked his co-worker with a cleaver.

Wu left the business afterward, but was ultimately captured following an hours-long search.

The restaurant's owner rushed the victim to a nearby clinic, where he was transferred to the trauma center in Jacksonville. Deputies said the victim's wounds appeared to be defensive injuries.

Wu is being held without bond at the Clay County jail.

