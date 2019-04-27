Police chase ends with crash in homeowner's front yard

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A homeowner in Middleburg said a wild police chase ended in spectacular fashion in his front yard on Tickford Street South when a pickup truck crashed into a fire hydrant and tree before dawn Saturday and a man was arrested.

Neighbors were shocked.

"We weren’t sure what it crashed into but it was a huge crash. It was like eeeerrrrrr boom. It was a loud sound. It felt like it shook the house, almost," neighbor Laura Perez said.

The truck crashed into Bill Hilkovetz’s front yard, taking out a small tree and a fire hydrant. He was asleep when it happened. “We look out there and oh my God. What’s going on?” He said it's not every day a chase ends in your yard.

"Especially when it takes my mailbox, which I’ve already had that happen. But now, (it took) the tree out and ended up with the fire hydrant over there,” Hilkovetz's said.

People living in that area of Middleburg now have to boil their water because the fire hydrant was destroyed.

"Showers are OK, so that’s good, but we have to wait until we get the green light so we can drink the water,” he said.

The sound of police car sirens combined with the view of flashing police lights and a damaged fire hydrant shooting water into the air left at one neighbor very upset. She asked that we not identify her.

“It’s 3 o’clock in the morning. Who gets up on a Saturday at 3 o’clock in the morning to sirens? It’s very upsetting,” she said.

There is confusion as to how many people were in the truck when it crashed. We know that at least one person was arrested, but we can’t confirm his identity just yet.

The neighbor who lives in the house says someone from the truck, who ran off, tossed a bag of narcotics over his fence.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.