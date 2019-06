CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office asked for help Tuesday evening tracking down a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Haley Selene Lawson was last seen in Orange Park near the Alexander Point Apartments late Tuesday afternoon. She was located safe shortly after 9 p.m., deputies said.

