Missing boy, mother from Clay County found safe in Duval County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a 4-year-old boy who went missing Friday after a SWAT raid on Thursday at a suspected drug home in Orange Park, has been found safe with his mother in Duval County Saturday.

Deputies had said James Dean Welles Jr. was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Brighton Village near Kettering Way and James was believed to be in "imminent danger."

James was last in the custody of his mother, Jady Shannon Dow, 28, but could possibly be with other family members, deputies said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the mother is believed to have left with the child following a SWAT raid Thursday at a home in Brighton Village in Clay County.

Four people were arrested during the raid, including a man who has the same name as the boy.

