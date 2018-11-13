Missing Clay County girl found safe, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office said a missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Monday night.

Deputies said Cadence Dickerson had been missing since Monday evening, when she was last seen at her home near the Keystone Beach Park.

She was located just after 11 p.m., deputies said. It's unclear where she was located.

UPDATE 11.12.18, 11:05 PM: Cadence Dickerson has been safely located. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to our community, the news media and our hardworking members who brought this case to a great conclusion. pic.twitter.com/jtlex2TWj9 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) November 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.