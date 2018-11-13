Clay County

Missing Clay County girl found safe, deputies say

By Nick Jones - Digital producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office said a missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Monday night.

Deputies said Cadence Dickerson had been missing since Monday evening, when she was last seen at her home near the Keystone Beach Park.

She was located just after 11 p.m., deputies said. It's unclear where she was located.

