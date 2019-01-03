Have you seen her? Missing Lake Asbury woman sought by deputies

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office asked Thursday afternoon for help tracking down a woman who they said might be endangered.

According to investigators, Irina Rasmus is missing from the Lake Asbury area.

Deputies responded to John Boy Creek Road to perform a welfare check on Thursday. When she saw police, she took off running, the Sheriff's Office said.

If seen, contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

