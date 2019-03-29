Money, drugs, guns seized in Orange Park home, 3 arrested

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Drugs, guns and several thousand dollars in cash were seized from a home off College Drive in Orange Park. Three men were arrested after an extensive investigation by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Neighbors said the drugs were coming in through the mail.

The SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home on Secret Harbor Drive Thursday afternoon and arrested Daniel Liburd, William Byrd and David Smith, who are pictured below, in order.

Clay County investigators said the investigation yielded a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal substances. They said the suspects arrested were also in possession of firearms, large quantities of cash and other illegal items.

Deputies said at least one of the men arrested refused to cooperate, however, K9 Diesel and deputies were able to apprehend them safely.

Friday windows were boarded up all around the home. Neighbors said two other live there who were not involved and weren't arrested.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"The community that had been terrorized by this illegal activity has reached out thanking us and we appreciate your support. These cases are complex and lengthy, but we’re listening - we promise.”

