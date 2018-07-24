More than 140 unclaimed checks at Clay County Clerk's Office

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Clerk’s Office has nearly $6,000 up for grabs- that's more than 140 unclaimed checks from 2016.

They include uncashed jury service checks, witness checks, overpayments, refunds, and cash bonds from as low as $4.88 to more than $500.

According to the clerk’s office, the checks were mailed but never cashed and the reasons vary. The intended recipient possibly moved away without leaving a forwarding address, or put the check away and forgot about it.

We work to make sure our customers receive the funds that are rightly theirs. Whether the amount is large or small, it’s important that we help citizens finalize their court-related process by notifying the recipients in this way. - Clerk of Court Tara S. Green

To check the county’s unclaimed checks list, visit their website here: Unclaimed Checks List 2018

If you see your name on the list, the deadline to claim your check is September 1, 2018. After that date, the funds will be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund as stated in Section 116.21 of Florida statutes.

Call 904-269-6317 for more information on how to receive the funds for which your name is listed.

