Clay County mother charged in fight with daughter over phone

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Clay County mother was arrested after allegations that she repeatedly hit her daughter during an argument over the girl's truancy, court documents show.

Mi Johnson, 47, was taken into custody Tuesday morning on a felony charge of child abuse without great harm, according to a copy of Johnson's arrest report.

Johnson asked for her daughter's cell phone when the child refused to get out of bed and go to school, according to the report. The report said Johnson grew violent when her daughter didn't hand it over.

Johnson is accused of repeatedly punching her daughter with both fists as the girl lay in bed. She wrestled the phone away and tried to smash it, but inadvertently injured her own hand, the report said.

A scuffle ensued when Johnson's daughter took the phone back. The deputy wrote in his report that the girl suffered a cut to her lip when the pair came to blows.

According to the report, the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

Clay County jail logs show Johnson remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.