National Guard sergeant accused of sexual battery with 2 boys

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 28-year-old sergeant in the Florida National Guard was arrested by Clay County deputies and charged with three counts of sexual battery on a child.

Sgt. Edward Bowman was arrested about 5:30 p.m. at Camp Blanding, where he works as a military policeman.

According to the arrest reports, Bowman is accused of assaulting 8- and 11-year-old boys.

Deputies wrote that the older boy said Bowman watched him as he showered, then grabbed him and began sex acts. The boy said he asked Bowman to stop and he did. The report said the same boy told deputies that in a second incident, "Bowman raped him and an 8-year-old boy on President's Day during (a) family camping trip at Camp Blanding."

Bowman has been with the Guard since December 2006. After the criminal investigation and prosecution is complete, the military will take "any appropriate administrative or punitive actions."

"The Florida National Guard takes these allegations extremely seriously and is cooperating with the Clay County Sheriff's Office," Major M. Caitlin Brown said in a statement.

A neighbor of Bowman was shocked to hear about the accusations and was concerned because she has seen children playing outside his home.

