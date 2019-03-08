Undercover meth deals lead to SWAT raid at Middleburg home

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Residents who live near Cosmos Avenue in Middleburg said they woke up to a raid by the Clay County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team at a home Friday morning.

Investigators said a narcotics search warrant was served after several purchases of meth were made by undercover detectives.

Alice Millichap believes she heard the sound of flash bangs being used by the SWAT team before investigators entered the home. She said she's happy to see law enforcement agencies cracking down.

"It's nice," she said. "I want it to stop."

The Sheriff's Office said Howard Haddock, 55, was arrested on multiple counts of selling meth and possession of drug-making equipment. Lon Dunlap, 34, was charged with resisting deputies.

Neighbors said they now feel safe letting their kids walk to the bus stop. They said parties were frequently held at the home and they often heard loud music.

"They partied all night in the yard, having fires all night -- random people," said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified.

Deputies posted the above photo on Facebook after the raid with a caption reading in part, "We never accept criminals, cooking, and distributing methamphetamines. We are proud of the hard work both teams put in safely executing this dangerous task."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.