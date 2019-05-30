Not Lovin' It: Cheeseburgers, tobacco smuggled into Clay County Jail

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - It's like an episode of "Jailbirds" on Netflix.

A deputy found cheeseburgers and tobacco after a conducted search at the Clay County jail, the department announced on Thursday.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said this is not the lunch of champions.

"It is believed that these items were hidden in our lobby trash can by a visitor for our inmate cleaning crews. Fortunately, daily inspections by Detention Deputy Warren intercepted these items."

CCSO said this might look comical, but it could have been worse.

"Though cheeseburgers and tobacco aren’t the worst things ever, just imagine if a search wasn’t done and something much worse was brought inside. The compromise of security inside our facility is not something we take lightly."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.